Ottawa banker appointed to national council

The American Bankers Association selected Konni Rodeghier, president and CEO of First Federal Savings Bank, to serve on ABA’s Community Bankers Council.

Rodeghier attended the ABA Community Bankers Council semi-annual meeting May 1-3 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bankers had timely discussions on industry resiliency in light of the spring bank crisis, including liquidity management, deposit generation and balance sheet management best practices; legislative priorities, and community bank innovation. Council members also shared strategies on improving employee recruitment, retention and engagement, and exchanged ideas on other important business and operational challenges.

“Community banks play such an important role in our banking industry,” Rodeghier said in a news release. “This appointment gives me the opportunity to network with other bankers on key topics and best practices, while representing Illinois and advocating for the continued success of America’s hometown banks.”

ABA’s Community Bankers Council, which meets twice a year, is made up of about 100 bankers from across the country from institutions with generally less than $5 billion in assets. Members are appointed by the ABA chair.

Rodeghier has been with First Federal Savings Bank for 30 years. In addition, she is a long-time member of the Zonta Club of Ottawa and board chair of the Ottawa YMCA. First Federal Savings Bank is a mutual savings bank focused on core community banking for more than 140 years.