The Times Area Roundup: Newark, Marquette have strong showings at Mooseheart Relays

At the Mooseheart Relays on Saturday, Newark’s Kiara Wesseh won the girls 100-meter dash (13.00 seconds) and Marquette’s Caden Eller the boys 100 (11.74) to open the proceedings.
In boys events, Newark’s Logan Pasakarnis (2:09.45) won the 800, and the Norsemen 4x400 relay team of Henry Mathre, Lance Pasakarnis, Logan Pasakarnis and Zach Carlson (3:43.57) also prevailed.
Eller made it a three-win day for the Crusaders by adding victories in the long jump (5.88 meters) and the triple jump (11.97).
In girls events, additional Newark event firsts came courtesy of Madison Sittler (9.14 in the triple jump), Brooklyn Hatteberg (4.57 in the long jump), Addison Ness (8.24 in the shot put), the 4x400 relay team of Sittler, Tess Carlson, Hatteberg and Ness (4:36.02), the 4x200 of Carlson, Laura Rueda, Isabella Creps and Wesseh (1:55.46), the 4x100 of Ness, Sittler, Creps and Hatteberg (53.75), Tess Carlson (55.17 in the 300 hurdles) and Wesseh (1.65 in the high jump, 16.87 in the 100 hurdles).
Marquette’s Jaida Pitts (20.48 meters in the discus) also scored a first-place finish.
Seneca girls, Sandwich boys win at G-K: At the Genoa-Kingston Invitational, the Seneca girls team (171 team points) and Sandwich boys team (142) scored convincing team victories.
Evelyn O’Connor (5:20.95 in the 1,600), Ashley Alsvig (12:14.74 in the 3,200), Caitlyn O’Boyle (49.51 in the 300 hurdles), the 4x100 relay team of O’Boyle, Teagan Johnnson, Lila Coleman and Anna Bruno (51.15), 4x200 team of O’Boyle, Clara Bruno, Anna Bruno and Coleman (1:46.71), the 4x400 team of Clara Bruno, Coleman, O’Connor and Anna Bruno (4:07.81), the 4x800 team of Clara Bruno, O’Connor, Gracie Steffes and Riley Sanburg (10:20.60), Faith Baker (9.52 meters in the shot put), Gabi Maxwell (30.73 in the discus), Johnson (5.40 in the pole vault, 9.99 in the triple jump) and Anna Bruno (5.40 in the long jump) scored event triumphs.
Boys firsts were recorded by: for Sandwich — Simeion Harris (5.91 in the long jump), the 4x400 relay team of Dayton Beatty, Wyatt Miller, Luis Baez and Harris (3:32.48), the 4x100 of Nathan Hill, Harris, Kayden Page and Brodie Case (45.83), Case (42.88 in the 300 hurdles), Max Cryer (4:45.55 in the 1,600) and Miller (2:01.50 in the 800); and for Seneca — Sam Churchill (3.56 in the pole vault), Nathan Grant (1.73 in the high jump), Carter Thomas (40.62 in the discus), the 4x200 relay of Ryan Flynn, Matt Stach, AJ Keedy and David Bergeson (1:36.51) and Bergeson (23.89 in the 200).
Baseball
Putnam Co. 13, Fieldcrest 6: At Granville, the visiting Knights (7-12) fell behind due to a six-run third by the host Panthers in a game that saw both teams collect 10 hits.
Koltin Kearfott (4 IP, 3 ER, 4 K) suffered the pitching loss. Zach Johnson (two RBIs) and Tyler Serna (two hits, RBI) led the Fieldcrest offense.
JV boys tennis
Ottawa wins I8 Tournament: The Corsairs edged La Salle-Peru for the team title at the Interstate 8 JV Tournament led by first-place finishes from the No. 1 doubles team of Evan Krafft and Ethan Farr, the No. 2 doubles team of Landon Sawin and Caden Walter as well as the No. 3 doubles tandem of Tucker Ditchfield and Kaden Araujo.