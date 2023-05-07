Streator Public Library to host author Rosie Bosse

The Streator Public Library will host a meet and greet with author Rosie Bosse from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in the Reuben G. Soderstrom Seminar Room.

Bosse, who has penned eight children’s titles and four adult novels, including her Down on the Farm series, will have her books on display and some available for purchase. Bosse lives in Onaga, Kansas, but has visited the Streator library before.

Shortly after Bosse’s visit, Mark Tucker will host a creative writing group at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10. He is looking for fellow creators to join in writing short stories, self care prompts, and other writing challenges. The group will be meeting every other Wednesday. To RSVP, contact Tucker at marketucker@gmail.com

The week of May 8 the library at 130 S. Park St. will be hosting a bug scavenger hunt. Patrons are encouraged to find the bug cutouts in the library. Stop by the children’s department to pick up a tracking sheet. When patrons have tracked all the bug cutouts, return the sheet to the front desk (temporarily located in the computer room) to pick a prize from the prize box.

Call the library at 815-672-2729 with any questions about upcoming events.