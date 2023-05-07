May 07, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionBearsObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsGames and Puzzles

Reddick Library in Ottawa to host cooking demo for healthy aging

U of I Extension educator to teach about the Blue Zones

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa

Reddick Library in Ottawa will host Susan Glassman, University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator, on Wednesday, May 10, for a cooking demonstration. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will host Susan Glassman, University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator, on Wednesday, May 10, for a cooking demonstration.

From 6 to 7 p.m., Glassman will teach about the Blue Zones, which is a diet and foods that can contribute to healthy aging.

The following events also are scheduled the week of May 8 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, May 8: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 9: Ready, Set, Read! A fun story time for children ages 3 to 6.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10: Shake, Rattle, Read! A musical story time for children ages 9-36 months.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10: Wednesday Evening Book Group, adults. “To the Lighthouse” by Virginia Woolf will be discussed at this patron-led book group.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, May 11: Colorful Chameleon Art, kindergarten through second grade. The library will celebrate the work of Eric Carle by listening to “The Mixed-Up Chameleon” and creating a visualization of how chameleons change colors.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.