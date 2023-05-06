The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa 5th, Sandwich 6th at I-8 Track and Field meet

At the Interstate 8 Conference Girls Track and Field meet at Sycamore High School on Friday, Ottawa placed fifth with 53 points, while Sandwich tied with La Salle-Peru for sixth with 48 points. Kaneland won the league’s event with 122 points.
The Pirates’ Shaylen Quinn finished first in the 400-meter run in a time of 1 minute, 2.54 seconds. Ottawa also received second-place marks from Eva Heimsoth (3,200, 12:47.58) and Michaela Froisland (shot put, 32.00 meters), while Krisee Clark finished third in the shot put with a toss of 30.79.
Claire Allen claimed the title in both the shot put (13.17) and the discus (42.29) for the Indians, while Sunny Weber ran to a victory in the 1,600 in 4:59.18. The Sandwich 4x800 relay squad of Joanna Rivera, Erin Lissman, Emily Urbanski and Weber also finished first, clocking a 10:20.84.
Ottawa’s Averkamp hurdles to win at Geneseo
Ottawa’s Weston Averkamp captured a victory in the “A” 300 hurdles in a time of 41.46 seconds at the Geneseo McCormick ABC Invite.
The Pirates also had third-place “C” finishes from Hayden Swett (300 hurdles, :45.53) and Austin Hellman (pole vault, 2.74 meters).
BASEBALL
Ottawa 3, Dunlap 2: At King Field, the Pirates scored two runs in the first and one in the fifth in the win over the Eagles.
Ryan Chamberlain doubled and drove in all three runs for Ottawa (15-12), while Daniel Bruner, Payton Knoll, Branden Aguirre (double) and Huston Hart also recorded hits.
Knoll (6 1/3 IP, 7 H, 2 H, 1 BB, 8 K) earned the win, while Bruner retired the final two hitters to post the save.
Metamora 8, Streator 0: At Metamora, the Bulldogs dropped to 16-8-1 on the season after the loss to the Redbirds.
Cole Martin, Brady Grabowski, Landon Muntz, Logan Aukland and Zander McCloskey each singled for Streator. Parker Phillis (2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K), Muntz (Loss, 3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) and Cooper Spears (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K) all pitched for the locals.
Seneca 7, Sandwich 4: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish scored at least one run in every inning in the triumph over the Indians.
Calvin Maierhofer went 3 for 3 to lead Seneca (14-8), while Casey Clennon (RBI) had a double and triple. Nate Othon and Brady Barla each had two RBIs, with Dalton Degrush also driving in a run. Three pitchers – Othon (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 K), Clennon (Win, 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) and Chase Buis (2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) – combined efforts on the mound.
Chance Lange doubled for Sandwich (9-13), while Hunter Pavia and Austin Marks were each credited with a RBI. Lucas Kryztosek (3 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 K) and Taylor Adams (3 IP, 1 H, 2 H, 7 BB, 2 K) shared time on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Prairie Central 7, Fieldcrest 2: At Minonk, the Knights dropped the nonconference contest to the Hawks.