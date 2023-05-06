Police blotter: May 6, 2023

LaSalle County police reports for May 6, 2023:

Streator police reported a stolen vehicle at 8:04 a.m. Friday from the 200 block of Court Street. The vehicle taken some time during the overnight hours was a 2019 Honda Odyssey, police said.

Mauricio Beltran-Nieto, 32, of DeKalb was charged with failure to report an accident to police authority and leaving the scene of accident with vehicle damage following a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at 12:26 a.m. April 30 in the parking lot of High Heels, 2678 N 48th Road in Northville Township.