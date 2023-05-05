Tone’s Cones in Ottawa to open Saturday

Summer can’t be far. Tone’s Cones in Ottawa announced recently it will reopen for the season Saturday, May 6.

The ice cream shop at 523 W. Main St. specializes in premium soft serve ice cream, sundaes, shakes, malts, flurries, waffle cones or cake cones. It also is home to the Belt Buster Challenge, which invites big appetites to finish two quarts of ice cream topped with 10 toppings and a can of whipped cream in 20 minutes or less, and the dish is free.

Tone’s Cones is family owned and operated since 1993.

Go to https://www.tonescones.com/ for more information on the business.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.