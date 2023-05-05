The Times Area Roundup: Streator girls, boys win Illinois Central Eight Track meet

The Streator girls and boys track and field teams each captured championships at the Illinois Central Eight Conference meet at Reed-Custer High School in Braidwood on Thursday.
The Streator girls scored 135 points to finish ahead of Lisle (134) and Herscher (121).
The Bulldogs boys netted 161 points, placing them in front of Lisle (141 1/2) and Herscher (99 1/2).
On the girls side, Abby Pierce (100-meter run, 200, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) won four individual events, while Sonia Proksa captured the long jump.
The Streator 4X100 relay squad of Proksa, Kristy Hoang, Kylie Simpson and Mina James also placed first.
For the boys, Kody Danko placed first in three events, (800, 1600, 3200), while Aneefy Ford won two events (100, 200). The Bulldogs 4X100 and 4X200 (Quentin Goforth, Darius White, Collin Jeffries, Ford) took first, as did the 4X400 team of Goforth, Tyke Legeralde, Isaiah Dembo and Danko.
Newark girls, boys finish runner-up at LTC Track meet
The Newark girls and boys teams both finished second at the Little Ten Conference Track and Field meet hosted by Indian Creek High School in Shabbona.
The Norsemen girls scored 136 points to finish behind only Hinckley-Big Rock (146). Somonauk (40) placed fourth and Earlville (4) sixth.
Kiara Wesseh (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump, long jump) won four individual events for Newark, Brooklyn Hatteberg (100, 200) two events, and Addison Ness the 400. The Norsemen 4X200 (Rylee Morel, Laura Rueda, Isabella Creps, Hatteberg) and 4X400 (Rueda, Creps, Tess Carlson, Madison Sittler) relay team claimed first place marks.
Earlville’s Marissa Congdon placed second in both the shot put and discus, while Somonauk’s Ellie Wiegman finished third in the 3200.
For the Norsemen boys, Zach Carlson placed first in the high jump, long jump and triple jump, while the 4X100 relay team of Noah Baker, Reggie Chapman, Lance Pasakarnis and Logan Pasakarnis also placed first.
Somonauk’s Landin Stillwell won both the 1600 and 3200, with the 4X200 relay squad of Tanner Daniels, Gavin Menard, Landon Hawkins, Garin Zaeske also took home first place.
Earlville’s Matt Kuter placed fourth in the long jump.
SOFTBALL
Ottawa 6, Mendota 1: At King Field, the Pirates scored five runs in the fourth in the win over the Trojans.
McKenzie Oslanzi (double, two RBIs) had three hits to pace Ottawa (19-5). Hailey Larsen had two RBIs, while Marlie Orlandi and Avery Leigh each drove in a run. Maura Condon (Win, 4 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) and Oslanzi (3 IP, 3 K) teamed up in the circle.
Seneca 15, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson 0 (4 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish scored five times in the first in the TCC win over the Wildcats.
Alyssa Zellers (two stolen bases) and Sam Vandevelde (two doubles, home run, six RBIs) each had three hits for Seneca (18-5, 11-1). Lexie Buis (double, two RBIs) and Tessa Krull (RBI) each added two hits. Krull (Win, 2 IP, 0 H, 5 K) and Camryn Stecken (2 IP, 2 H, 6 K) combined on the two-hit shutout.
Putnam County 1, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0: At Granville, the Panthers scored an unearned run in the fourth in defeating the Warriors (13-10, 5-7).
Emma Highland and Cloee Johnston each singled for the WFC’s only hits, while Shae Simons (6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 K) took the tough-luck loss.
Newark 3, Herscher 2 (11 inn.): At Newark, Danica Peshia’s RBI single with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted the Norsemen to the victory.
Peshia had two hits in the game, while Kaitlyn Scholfield smacked solo home runs in the first and fourth innings for Newark (25-1). Schofield (11 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 13 K) also earned the complete-game victory in the circle.
Serena 3, Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland 1: At Somonauk, the Huskers scored two in the fourth and one in the seventh in the LTC victory over the Bobcats.
Makalya McNall and Alexis Linder had RBIs for Serena (17-7, 9-2), while Paisley Twait tripled. Maddie Glade (7 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K) earned the pitching win.
Kadyn Haage had three hits to pace S/HBR/L (8-8, 7-4), while Bre VerCautren had two hits and Haley McCoy a solo homer in the fourth. VerCautren (7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K) took the loss in the circle.
BASEBALL
Ottawa 9, Mendota 6: At King Field, the Pirates trailed by two until putting together a six-run rally in the sixth inning to top the Trojans.
Rylan Dorsey (two RBIs) had three hits to lead Ottawa (14-12), while Packston Miller (two RBIs), Ryan Chamberlain (RBI) and Payton Knoll all had two hits. Jack Henson added two RBIs and Garrett Cupples drove in a win. The hosts used Cupples (2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K), Julian Alexander (2 IP, 3 BB), Cooper Knoll (Win, 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) and Garrett Shymanski (Save, 1 IP, 2 H, 1 K) on the mound.
Marquette Academy 11, Midland 1 (5 inn.): At Masinelli Field, the Crusaders plated seven runs in the second inning in the Tri-County Conference win over the Timberwolves.
Alec Novotney (RBI), Keaton Davis (RBI), Carson Zellers (RBI) and Tommy Durdan each recorded a pair of hits for Marquette (23-2, 11-1). Krew Bond smacked a home run and drove in four runs, Gabe Almeda had two RBIs, and Griffin Walker and Ethan Price each added a RBI. Aidan Thompson (Win, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) and Zellers (3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) shared the pitching duties.
Seneca 15, Roanoke-Benson 0 (4 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish exploded for nine runs in the third in the TCC victory over the Rockets.
Zack Sulzberger (four RBIs) and Paxton Giertz (RBI) each posted three hits for Seneca (13-8, 7-5). Nate Othon (double, two RBIs) added two hits, while Casey Clennon, Dalton Degrush and Brady Barla had RBIs. Giertz earned the win after allowing just one hit, while walking two and striking out nine in his four innings.
Somonauk 9, Serena 1: At Somonauk, the Bobcats — now winners in 10 straight games — erased a one-run deficit with four runs in the third in the eventual Little Ten Conference triumph over the Huskers.
Justin Lee (two RBIs), Coleton Eade (two doubles) and Carson Bahrey each had two hits for Somonauk (11-7, 11-2). Noah Brandt (triple) and Broc Slais each had two RBIs, while Silas Johnson also collected a RBI. Lee earned the complete-game victory after scattering six hits, with one earned run, no walks and seven strikeouts.
Hudson Stafford (RBI) had two hits for Serena (12-8, 9-2), while Tanner Faivre doubled. Beau Raikes (Loss, 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K) and Hunter Staton (2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) combined efforts on the hill.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ottawa 6, DePue-Hall 0: At Spring Valley, the Pirates rolled to the road victory over the Little Giants.
BOYS TENNIS
Princeton 3, Streator 2: At SHS Athletic Fields Courts, the Bulldogs fell to the Tigers to snap a four-match win streak.
Streator’s victories came from the No. 1 doubles team of Brenden Christensen and Andrew Vogel (6-4, 6-2), and the No. 2 duo of Izak Gallik and Quinn Baker (3-6, 6-3, 10-7).