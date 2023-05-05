La Salle County Sheriff’s Office issues 110 citations during distracted driver campaign

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office issued 110 citations for handsfree law violations, along with five seat beat, 29 speeding and 62 other traffic violation citations during April’s Distracted Driver Awareness Month, according to a news release issued by the office.

Deputies also made nine other traffic arrests and a criminal arrest.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason, to save lives,” said La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss in a news release. “This increased enforcement was implemented to help motorists avoid the often-deadly consequences of distracted driving with a simple reminder: Drop it and drive.”

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.