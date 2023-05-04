The Times Area Roundup: Seneca girls, boys win Tri-County Track meet

The host Seneca girls and boys track and field teams each captured championships at the Tri-County Conference meet Wednesday.
The Seneca girls scored 208 points to finish ahead of Lowpoint-Washburn (130), Henry-Senachwine (127) and Marquette Academy (25).
The Fighting Irish boys netted 203 points, placing them in front of L-W (136), Putnam County (56) and the Crusaders (44).
On the girls side, Caitlyn O’Boyle (100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump) won three events for Seneca, while Evelyn O’Connor (800-meter run), Ashley Alsvig (1,600) and Teagan Johnson (pole vault) posted wins. The Irish 4x200 (Cassidy Fosen, Clara Bruno, Lila Coleman, Aubrie Jackson), 4x400 (Clara Bruno, O’Connor, Riley Sanburg, Keeli Pumphrey) and 4x800 (Gracie Steffes, Sanburg, Bruno, O’Connor) relay teams also finished first.
Marquette’s Mary Jo Lechtenberg placed third in the 300 hurdles and high jump.
For the boys, Seneca received individual victories from David Bergeson (200), Josh Doloski (100, 200 wheelchair), Matt Stach (400), Chris Poyner (800), Nate Sprinkle (300 hurdles), Carter Thomas (discus), Sam Churchhill (pole vault) and Ryann Flynn (triple jump). The Irish 4x100 (Sam Finch, Nathan Grant, Churchill, Bergeson), 4x200 (Colton Pumphrey, Finch, Grant, AJ Keedy) and 4x400 (Drew Danek, Churchill, Poyner, Sprinkel) relay squads placed first.
Marquette’s Caden Eller won the 100, high jump and long jump.
BASEBALL
Morris 10, Ottawa 2: At King Field, the Pirates (13-12, 5-7 Interstate 8) for the second straight day surrendered four runs in the bottom of the first and never recovered, managing only six hits and committing six errors.
Julian Alexander and Ryan Chamberlain both had a pair of singles and an RBI. Conner Price (4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) and Tate Wesbecker (2 IP, 1 K) pitched well in relief of starting and losing pitcher Rylan Dorsey.
Hinckley-Big Rock 7, Seneca 5: At Seneca, the Royals scored four runs in the sixth inning in defeating the Fighting Irish (12-8).
Calvin Maierhofer had two hits for Seneca, Casey Clennon (two RBIs) homered, and Nate Othon and Zack Sulzberger posted RBI hits. Maierhofer (Loss, 6 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) and Clennon (1 IP, 1 K) combined efforts on the mound.
Newark 13, Hiawatha 1 (5 inn.): At Kirkland, the Norsemen (8-16, 6-6) smacked 13 hits and took advantage of seven Hawks errors in the Little Ten Conference win.
Joe Martin (three RBIs) had three hits to pace Newark, while Jake Kruser (double, RBI), Landon Begovac (RBI) and Caden Wheeler (double) each had two hits. Winning pitcher Jorgen Friestad (5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) helped himself with four RBIs.
Sandwich 12, Plano 10 (9 inn.): At Plano, the Indians scored twice in the top of the ninth to top the Reapers in the I-8 contest.
Braden Behringer (two RBIs) and Dino Barbanente (double, RBI) each had three hits for Sandwich (9-12, 2-10). Austin Marks (double), Hunter Pavia (double, RBI) and Chris Barbor (double, two RBIs) all had two hits, while Tyler Lissman drove in two runs. Taylor Adams earned the win in relief of starter Chance Lange (6 1/3 IP, 10 K).
SOFTBALL
Pontiac 6, Marquette Academy 1: At Pontiac, the Crusaders had only two hits in the loss to the Indians.
Lindsey Kaufman doubled in the lone run, while Maisie Lyons added a single for Marquette (16-6). Taylor Cuchra (Loss, 4 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) and Kaylee Killelea (2 IP, 1 H, 4 K) shared the pitching duties.
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 16, Peoria Christian 0 (4 inn.): At Peoria, the Warriors scored nine times in the first inning in the eventual win over the Chargers.
Clara Downey (double) had three hits to lead WFC (13-9), while Shae Simons (three RBIs), Ellas Derossett (three RBIs) and Cloee Johnston (RBI) each had two hits. Kaiden Connor added three RBis and Emma Highland two RBIs. Simons (4 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 10 K) earned the win in the circle.
Newark 11, Hiawatha 1 (3 inn.): At Kirkland, the Norsemen completed an undefeated LTC season with the win over the Hawks.
Danica Peshia had a double and five RBIs for Newark (24-1, 12-0), while Taylor Kruser earned the pitching victory.
Sycamore 9, Sandwich 5: At Sandwich, the visiting Spartans scored four in the second and three in the sixth in the I-8 win over the Indians.
Alexis Sexton (double, RBI), Mia Geltz and Jillian Ashley (two triples, RBI) all posted two hits for Sandwich (11-10, 4-8). Breanna Sexton (RBI) tripled and Allison Olson drove in two runs. Brooklyn Marks (Loss, 5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 8 K) and Hailey Hoffmann (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) worked in the circle for the hosts.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ottawa 3, Plano 1: At King Field, the Pirates defeated the Reapers in the consolation bracket of the I-8 Tournament.
BOYS TENNS
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Ottawa 2: At the Henderson-Guenther Courts, the Pirates lost to the Knights.
The Pirates’ Sebastian Cabrera topped Evan Fisk 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while the No, 1 doubles team of Adam Gross and Noah Gross defeated Zach Paris and Trevor Braico 7-5, 6-4.
Streator 4, Mendota 1: At Mendota, the Bulldogs captured their fourth straight victory with the win over the Trojans.
Ryan Beck (6-1, 6-0) and Brad Minick (6-2, 6-2) recorded singles victories for Streator, while the doubles teams of Andrew Vogel/Brendan Christensen (7-6, 6-1) and Clayton Lahman/Liam Martin (6-2, 6-1) also earned wins.