New Marseilles commissioners sworn in, solicitor ordinance revised

Melissa Small and Mike Scheib were sworn in Wednesday to four-year terms on the Marseilles City Council.

Scheib will take over as commissioner of streets and improvements, a post formerly occupied by outgoing commissioner Nate Schaefer, while Small steps into the public health and safety commissioner in place of outgoing Gary Lewey.

Jim Buckingham remains the commissioner of public property and Bobby Kaminski in the accounts and finance post.

“I’d like to thank all the voters for putting me in this position,” Small said. “I look forward to serving the community.”

“I’m happy to be here and thank you,” Scheib said.

The two new commissioners joined the mayor and other commissioners in thanking the outgoing members of the council for their service to the community. Lewey will remain involved with the Middle East Conflicts Wall committee and Schaefer with the city’s youth baseball programs.

Once the new council members were seated and sworn in, the council approved a recommendation by the Planning Commission by a 4-1 vote amending provisions in the city’s codes regarding peddlers, solicitors, street solicitations and transient photographers. The review was requested by the Marseilles Police Department in response to some incidents in the last year.

Such people now are required to register, pay fees and receive credentials/tags with the Marseilles Police Department, which will perform background checks on all applicants. Solicitors will be required to obey all posted “no solicitor” signs at individual homes. Violators will have their licenses pulled or denied.

The fee, according to city attorney Richard Burton, is $200, to cover the cost of the background checks, etc.

“I just have a natural disinclination to charge people for engaging in a legal activity, when it’s not specific,” said Scheib, who voted against the provision. “It’s a lack of specificity that I would have like to have had … Give me an answer, I might not be against it, but I’d like a little more clarity on that question.”

Residents who have a concern about a solicitor are urged to call the police non-emergency number, 815-795-2131.

Prior to the new council taking over, the body approved the waiving of the permit fee for the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run, slated for June 17. Lewey noted this will be the 20th year the event has taken place in Marseilles

“I’m happy to have the wall here and to honor all veterans,” Hollenbeck said.

In other action, the council:

Heard the mayor read into the record a proclamation commemorating the 175th anniversary of the opening of the Illinois and Michigan Canal. Hollenbeck said the city doesn’t have any celebrations planned, though some may be forthcoming.

Adopted an ordinance granting conditional use for the construction of a “metal styled” building located at 850 Fillebrowne St. Hollenbeck said use permits are taken on a case-by-case basis, based on location and design of the building, and this particular structure was far enough off the road it may not be visible by passing vehicles.