Excellence in Education award winners announced for La Salle, Marshall, Putnam counties

The following are teachers awarded at the La Salle, Marshall, Putnam County Regional Office of Education 35th annual Excellence in Education awards banquet.
These individuals have positively affected education.
Leland Unit
Kristin Flewellin, educator
Lisa Featherston, educator
Matt Miller, support staff
Jim Spring, retiring educator
Jim Johnson, posthumously
Serena Unit
Lisa Olson, educator
Kara Finley, educator
Colleen Perez, educator
Jodi Brodbeck, educator
April Kaforski, support staff
Amy Walsh, retiring educator
Diane Ball, retiring educator
Henry-Senachwine Unit
Parker Weber, educator
LeeAnn Kent, educator
Tricia Bogner, support staff
Midland Unit
Angie Tower, educator
Lindsey McGlasson, educator
Mindy Pyles, support staff
Lynn Jason, support staff
Karmen Kohn, retiring educator
Marilyn Stickel, board member
Earlville Unit
Kirsten Sweeney, educator
Kris Foley, educator
Holly Baker, educator
Gary Ayala, support staff
Carol Goodbred, retiring educator
Cheryl Meyer, retiring support staff
Donna Corrigan, retiring support staff
Streator High School
Jessica Johnson, educator
Wyatt Onsen, educator
Kristina McCormick, educator
Kyle Lowman, support staff
Streator Elementary
Jodee Baker, educator
Stacy Richie, educator
Catherine Venturi, educator
Christine Holocker, support staff
Becky Beardsley, retiring educator
Kelli Cravatta, retiring educator
Lisa Parker, retiring educator
Ray Phillis, retiring educator
Laura Conness, retiring support staff
JoAnn Davis, retiring support staff
Allen-Otter Creek Elementary
Paul Durdan, educator
Rhonda Boren, support staff
MaryPat Baima, retiring educator
Nancy McMullen, retiring educator
Mindy Hepner, retiring support staff
Diana Rzasa, board service
Sheri Bergenson, board service
Amy Byers, board service
Tonica Elementary
Heather Arbst, educator
Amanda Bangert, support staff
Deer Park Elementary
Kari Leffelman, educator
Nancy Brewer, support staff
Grand Ridge Elementary School
Terry Ahearn, educator
Doreen Danko, support staff
Mike Wielgopolan, board member
La Salle-Peru High School
Sheryl Kurtz, educator
Jason Miller, educator
Andrea Eichelkraut, educator
Christina Sarabia, support staff
Edward Yoder, retiring educator
Theresa Wolfe, retiring support staff
Tony Sparks, board service
La Salle Elementary
Erica Burgess, educator
Lauren Walker, educator
Danielle Grasser, educator
Kaitlin Wood, support staff
Mary Mauck, retiring educator
Veronica Jenkins, retiring educator
Charles Faletti, board service
Lighted Way
Ashley Stone, educator
Michelle Mortensen, support staff
Helen Maurice, retiring support staff
Peru Elementary
Ronda Iossi, educator
Rhonda Giachetto, educator
Jen Znaniecki, support staff
Chris Goodman, retiring educator
Melissa Bosnich, retiring educator
Oglesby Elementary School
Tyler DeBrock, educator
Allison Hierstad, educator
Brenda Savage, support staff
Kathy Milner, retiring educator
Glen Flodstrom, retiring educator
Lynn Delvallee, retiring support staff
Ottawa High School
Mike Cooper, educator
Chad Gross, educator
Chase Riva, educator
Kelly Schmitt, support staff
Ottawa Elementary
Bryanne Graniere, educator
Ashley Buckingham, educator
Nina Anderson, educator
Hannah Simpson, educator
Michelle Jobst, educator
Aliso Cresto, support staff
Jeff Houk, retiring educator
Joni Darby, retiring educator
Elizabeth Knottnerus, retiring educator
Seneca High School
Eva Bruno, educator
Samantha Leaker, educator
Karen Ruder, support staff
Jeff Maierhofer, retiring educator
Kevin Misener, retiring support staff
Kelly Pandolfi, retiring support staff
Seneca Elementary School
Gena Wallin, educator, retiring educator
Pam Steiner, educator
Justin Holma, educator
Tiffany Condon, support staff
Janet Kiper, retiring support staff
Dimmick School
Mallory Bima, educator
Vanessa Kelly, support staff
Kim Groleau, retiring educator
Carol Wineinger, retiring support staff
Gina Mudge, board service
Michelle Rich, board service
Waltham Elementary
Heather Linnig, educator
Tessa Hill, educator
Shawna Hollingsworth, support staff
Bonnie Kinzer, retiring support staff
Barbara Doherty, retiring support staff
Wallace Elementary
Staci Caputo, educator
Shannon Matteson, educator
Tracy Tipple, support staff
Kathy Ferko, retiring educator
Peggy Miller, retiring educator
Randy Gregor, retiring educator
Vince Evola, board service
Milton Pope School
Nicole Stevenson, educator
Karla Gerding, support staff
Dan Mitchell, board service
Rutland Elementary
Kristin Coulter, educator
Lori Buinickas, retiring educator
Trudy Carretto, retiring support staff
Mendota High School
David Roden, educator
Gary Barrera, educator
James Younger, educator
Sheila Weiler, support staff
Jeff Prusator, retiring educator
Gary Kettleborough, retiring support staff
Mendota Elementary
Beth Novak, educator
Tara Huffaker, educator
Kari Shaw, educator
Paula Daley, educator
Guy VonHoff, support staff
Amy Prusator, retiring educator
Lostant School
Amy Roach, educator
Jeremy Fox, support staff
Putnam County Unit
Jamie Kunkel, educator
Eric Masini, educator
Rebecca Boudreau, educator
Joshua Curry, educator
Correna Staley, support staff
Adriane Shore, board service
BMP Special Education Cooperative
Stacy Bland, educator
Georgann McCartney, retiring educator
Gwen Roberts, retiring educator
Denise Williams, retiring support staff
ROE 35 Academy
Virginia Campbell, support staff
Samantha Halm, support staff
Mark Hill, educator
LeeAnn Raikes, support staff
L.E.A.S.E./Circuit Breaker School
Molly Kasperski, educator
Alyssa Rose, educator
Darci Aubry, support staff
Savana Woods, support staff
Julie Kirkpatrick, retiring educator
Kathy Parzgnat, retiring support staff
SRAVTE/Area Career Center
Lori Johnson, educator
Luke Wilson, support staff