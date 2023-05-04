May 04, 2023
Excellence in Education award winners announced for La Salle, Marshall, Putnam counties

Teachers, support staff, retiring educators all honored at banquet

By Shaw Local News Network
The following are teachers awarded at the La Salle, Marshall, Putnam County Regional Office of Education 35th annual Excellence in Education awards banquet.

These individuals have positively affected education.

Leland Unit

Kristin Flewellin, educator

Lisa Featherston, educator

Matt Miller, support staff

Jim Spring, retiring educator

Jim Johnson, posthumously

Serena Unit

Lisa Olson, educator

Kara Finley, educator

Colleen Perez, educator

Jodi Brodbeck, educator

April Kaforski, support staff

Amy Walsh, retiring educator

Diane Ball, retiring educator

Henry-Senachwine Unit

Parker Weber, educator

LeeAnn Kent, educator

Tricia Bogner, support staff

Midland Unit

Angie Tower, educator

Lindsey McGlasson, educator

Mindy Pyles, support staff

Lynn Jason, support staff

Karmen Kohn, retiring educator

Marilyn Stickel, board member

Earlville Unit

Kirsten Sweeney, educator

Kris Foley, educator

Holly Baker, educator

Gary Ayala, support staff

Carol Goodbred, retiring educator

Cheryl Meyer, retiring support staff

Donna Corrigan, retiring support staff

Streator High School

Jessica Johnson, educator

Wyatt Onsen, educator

Kristina McCormick, educator

Kyle Lowman, support staff

Streator Elementary

Jodee Baker, educator

Stacy Richie, educator

Catherine Venturi, educator

Christine Holocker, support staff

Becky Beardsley, retiring educator

Kelli Cravatta, retiring educator

Lisa Parker, retiring educator

Ray Phillis, retiring educator

Laura Conness, retiring support staff

JoAnn Davis, retiring support staff

Allen-Otter Creek Elementary

Paul Durdan, educator

Rhonda Boren, support staff

MaryPat Baima, retiring educator

Nancy McMullen, retiring educator

Mindy Hepner, retiring support staff

Diana Rzasa, board service

Sheri Bergenson, board service

Amy Byers, board service

Tonica Elementary

Heather Arbst, educator

Amanda Bangert, support staff

Deer Park Elementary

Kari Leffelman, educator

Nancy Brewer, support staff

Grand Ridge Elementary School

Terry Ahearn, educator

Doreen Danko, support staff

Mike Wielgopolan, board member

La Salle-Peru High School

Sheryl Kurtz, educator

Jason Miller, educator

Andrea Eichelkraut, educator

Christina Sarabia, support staff

Edward Yoder, retiring educator

Theresa Wolfe, retiring support staff

Tony Sparks, board service

La Salle Elementary

Erica Burgess, educator

Lauren Walker, educator

Danielle Grasser, educator

Kaitlin Wood, support staff

Mary Mauck, retiring educator

Veronica Jenkins, retiring educator

Charles Faletti, board service

Lighted Way

Ashley Stone, educator

Michelle Mortensen, support staff

Helen Maurice, retiring support staff

Peru Elementary

Ronda Iossi, educator

Rhonda Giachetto, educator

Jen Znaniecki, support staff

Chris Goodman, retiring educator

Melissa Bosnich, retiring educator

Oglesby Elementary School

Tyler DeBrock, educator

Allison Hierstad, educator

Brenda Savage, support staff

Kathy Milner, retiring educator

Glen Flodstrom, retiring educator

Lynn Delvallee, retiring support staff

Ottawa High School

Mike Cooper, educator

Chad Gross, educator

Chase Riva, educator

Kelly Schmitt, support staff

Ottawa Elementary

Bryanne Graniere, educator

Ashley Buckingham, educator

Nina Anderson, educator

Hannah Simpson, educator

Michelle Jobst, educator

Aliso Cresto, support staff

Jeff Houk, retiring educator

Joni Darby, retiring educator

Elizabeth Knottnerus, retiring educator

Seneca High School

Eva Bruno, educator

Samantha Leaker, educator

Karen Ruder, support staff

Jeff Maierhofer, retiring educator

Kevin Misener, retiring support staff

Kelly Pandolfi, retiring support staff

Seneca Elementary School

Gena Wallin, educator, retiring educator

Pam Steiner, educator

Justin Holma, educator

Tiffany Condon, support staff

Janet Kiper, retiring support staff

Dimmick School

Mallory Bima, educator

Vanessa Kelly, support staff

Kim Groleau, retiring educator

Carol Wineinger, retiring support staff

Gina Mudge, board service

Michelle Rich, board service

Waltham Elementary

Heather Linnig, educator

Tessa Hill, educator

Shawna Hollingsworth, support staff

Bonnie Kinzer, retiring support staff

Barbara Doherty, retiring support staff

Wallace Elementary

Staci Caputo, educator

Shannon Matteson, educator

Tracy Tipple, support staff

Kathy Ferko, retiring educator

Peggy Miller, retiring educator

Randy Gregor, retiring educator

Vince Evola, board service

Milton Pope School

Nicole Stevenson, educator

Karla Gerding, support staff

Dan Mitchell, board service

Rutland Elementary

Kristin Coulter, educator

Lori Buinickas, retiring educator

Trudy Carretto, retiring support staff

Mendota High School

David Roden, educator

Gary Barrera, educator

James Younger, educator

Sheila Weiler, support staff

Jeff Prusator, retiring educator

Gary Kettleborough, retiring support staff

Mendota Elementary

Beth Novak, educator

Tara Huffaker, educator

Kari Shaw, educator

Paula Daley, educator

Guy VonHoff, support staff

Amy Prusator, retiring educator

Lostant School

Amy Roach, educator

Jeremy Fox, support staff

Putnam County Unit

Jamie Kunkel, educator

Eric Masini, educator

Rebecca Boudreau, educator

Joshua Curry, educator

Correna Staley, support staff

Adriane Shore, board service

BMP Special Education Cooperative

Stacy Bland, educator

Georgann McCartney, retiring educator

Gwen Roberts, retiring educator

Denise Williams, retiring support staff

ROE 35 Academy

Virginia Campbell, support staff

Samantha Halm, support staff

Mark Hill, educator

LeeAnn Raikes, support staff

L.E.A.S.E./Circuit Breaker School

Molly Kasperski, educator

Alyssa Rose, educator

Darci Aubry, support staff

Savana Woods, support staff

Julie Kirkpatrick, retiring educator

Kathy Parzgnat, retiring support staff

SRAVTE/Area Career Center

Lori Johnson, educator

Luke Wilson, support staff