Tentative June 12 date set for Ottawa pool opening

Ottawa’s new swimming pool has a tentative “grand opening” date of June 12.

The original plan to have the $6.7 million pool open by Memorial Day, May 31, has been pushed back because of some necessary parts being on back order, said Commissioner Marla Pearson, speaking after Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting,

However, the city is hoping for the official opening on June 12, just three days after the last day of the 2022-23 school year for Ottawa Elementary schools.

“That’s our planned opening day, June 12,” Pearson said. “It’s moving along pretty well, but a couple of things are on back order like everything else these days … We’re excited to see it coming along so well.”

Pearson also discussed the council’s authorization of an agreement for an Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant for work yet to be determined at Allen Park in the next couple of years.

Ottawa’s portion of the matching grant would be in the neighborhood of $500,000.

While the work and its start date are not set, Pearson said, the majority of the construction will be at the top of the hill closer to Hiawatha Pioneer Trail. Work done on the lower portion of the park nearest the river will consist of concrete work, tables, playground equipment, etc., items that could be washed off if that area should flood.

Pearson said City Engineer Tom Duttlinger has made some “very preliminary sketches” of ideas for possible renovations that would make Allen Park similar to a smaller version of Thornton Park.

In other action, the council:

Authorized a vehicle purchase agreement with Central States Bus Sales for four vans to be used by North Central Area Transit. The city will pay $99,500 for each bus, totaling $398,000. Of that expenditure, $265,650 will be paid by La Salle County from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Approved an estimated quote of $215,737 from Layne Christensen Company for a repair of city well No. 10, to be pair for from the city’s water fund.

Approved a request to temporarily close La Salle Street from Lafayette Street to Lincoln Place from 8:15 to 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, for the annual Family Pride Parade.

Approved Pearson’s request to advertise for bids for curb replacements.