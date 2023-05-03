Police blotter: May 3, 2023

Quinton L. Perry, 31, of Joliet, was picked up by La Salle police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (traffic) and was charged with driving while suspended at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday at 24th and Chartres streets.
Jeremy J. Leak, 37, of La Salle, was picked up by La Salle police on a La Salle County warrant charging him with domestic battery at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday at Third and Wright streets.
Ramon Mares, 26, of Mendota, turned himself in to Mendota police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (hit and run) at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday.
Brandon M. Geiger, 37, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) Tuesday in the 900 block of Illinois Avenue.
Two motorists were ticketed by La Salle County Sheriff’s Deputies following a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday on Route 18 and East 14th Road in Eagle Township. Christopher Hayford, 23, of Streator was charged with failure to use a turn signal and Gregory Dittbenner, 60, of Germantown Hills, was charged with improper passing after the motorists’ vehicles collided.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.