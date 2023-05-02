Watch for ticks, La Salle County Health Department warns

The La Salle County Health Department is observing of Lyme Disease Awareness month and advises precautions against tick bites and the illnesses they can carry.

Illnesses such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Lyme disease, tularemia and ehrlichiosis can cause mild symptoms or severe infections. In La Salle County, Lyme disease is the tick-related illness seen most commonly. There were four cases of Lyme disease confirmed in the county in 2022, which was the highest volume recorded since the eight cases reported in 2019.

Lyme disease is caused by bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. The risk of exposure to ticks is greatest in the woods and in the edge area between lawns and woods; however, ticks can also be carried by animals onto lawns and gardens and into houses by pets. Campers, hikers, outdoor workers, and others may be exposed to infected ticks in wooded, brushy, and grassy places. People who spend time in heavily wooded areas where infected ticks are common are at higher risk for exposure.