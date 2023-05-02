The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa softball rolls to I-8 victory over Sandwich

The Ottawa softball team scored five times in the fourth inning to help fuel an 11-1 Interstate 8 Conference triumph in five innings over Sandwich on Monday at King Field.
McKenzie Oslanzi (double, RBI) and Brynne Sember each collected three hits to lead the Pirates (17-5, 10-1). Hailey Larsen (home run, two RBIs) added two hits, Kendall Lowery had a two-run triple, and Ryleigh Stehl chipped in an RBI single. Oslanzi earned the pitching win, allowing two hits, one earned run and one walk while striking out five.
Alexis Sexton picked up the first hit for Sandwich (10-9, 3-7) with a slap single up the middle in the third, and Lily Geltz followed with an RBI double.
Herscher 3, Streator 1: At Streator, the visiting Tigers scored three times in the first inning in the Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Bulldogs.
Rilee Talty and Lily Kupec (RBI) each had two hits for Streator (8-13, 6-5), while Makenna Ondrey (7 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K) suffered the loss.
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 14, Earlville 2 (5 inn.): At Earlville, the Warriors scored five runs in the first inning to jump-start the win over the Red Raiders.
Cloee Johnston (double, two RBIs) paced WFC with three hits, while Ella Derossett (RBI) and Emma Highland (two doubles, five RBIs) each had two hits, and Kaiden Connor added a double. Shae Simons (Win, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K) and Kortney Harms (2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) combined efforts in the circle.
Bailey Miller (RBI) and Brooklyn Guelde each doubled for Earlville.
LeRoy 10, Fieldcrest 3: At Minonk, Keara Barisch had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs as the Knights lost the Heart of Illinois Conference game.
BASEBALL
Serena 2, Newark 1 (8 inn.): At Serena, the Huskers outlasted the Norsemen in extra innings to grab the Little Ten Conference victory.
Tanner Faivre had a single and a double, while Hudson Stafford and Camden Figgins posted RBIs for Serena. Beau Raikes (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) earned the win in relief of Figgins (6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K).
Newark starting pitcher Joe Martin (6 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 14 K) clubbed a double and triple, while Caden Wheeler (2/3 IP, 2 H 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) was tagged with the loss.
Fieldcrest 11, LeRoy 10: At Wenona, Layten Gerdes was 2 for 4 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory.
Lucas Anson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for Fieldcrest, while Tyler Serna earned the win in relief.