Police blotter: May 2, 2023

Kazem K. Saadatmandi, 60, of Ottawa, was picked up by Mendota police on a Champaign County warrant for forgery at 5:29 p.m. Saturday at 13th Avenue and Meriden Street.
Brennon R. Dalman, 19, of Crystal Lake, was picked up by Mendota police on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear (possession of cannabis) at 10:43 p.m. Sunday at U.S. 34 and Interstate 39.
John E. Kadner, 57, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with criminal trespass to real property Sunday in the 800 block of La Salle Street.
Easton Kent, 18, of Marseilles, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, no insurance, no valid registration and leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage following a single-vehicle crash at 2:13 a.m. Sunday at North 21st and East 24th roads in Brookfield Township.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.