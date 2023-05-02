May 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Ottawa’s Jefferson Elementary School honors April 2023 Champions of the Charter

Teachers select 15 students in kindergarten through fourth grade

By Shaw Local News Network
Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa honored 15 students as Champions of the Charter in April. Teachers nominated the students for making their classrooms a positive learning environment. April recipients include:

Kindergarten: Aviana C. and Cailey C.

First grade: Dakota F., Olivia C., and Ace C.

Second grade: Harrison A., Kaiden F., and Rileigh J.

Third grade: Carver M., Leon D. Ari E., and Addison U.

Fourth grade: Greyson H., Jake J., and Cameron W.

Student surnames are withheld by the school.