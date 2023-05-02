Long Point bandstand named to National Register to Historic Places

The iconic bandstand in Long Point earned recognition April 13 on the National Register of Historic Places, by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Long Point, which has a population of less than 300, is located about 9 miles southwest of Streator, in Livingston County.

The Memorial Bandstand was dedicated in 1919 to the men and women of the Long Point Community who served their country in times of war and conflict beginning with the War of 1812, according to a news release.

Memorial Bandstand of Long Point was placed on the National Register of Historic Place. (Derek Barichello)

The bandstand was part of the cultural band movement that instilled local civic pride, encouraged music as entertainment and recreation. By the time of its founding in 1873, the village had a seven-piece and a uniformed 25-piece military band that played weekly concerts.

The historic recognition coincides with Long Point’s sesquicentennial celebration. The July 14-16 sesquicentennial celebration will the village’s history and the honor of landmark recognition for the Memorial Bandstand.

The early pioneer settlement was established as a village in 1873, by one of the founding fathers, Fawcett Plumb. He was the nephew of Col. Ralph Plumb, the founding father of Streator. Plumb was the secretary of the new railroad line through Long Point, which was the Chicago, Pekin, and the Southwestern Railroad. Long Point experienced a growth of 30 new buildings in 1874. The rapid growth of the village can be attributed in part to the movement of many of the established businesses in Ancona to Long Point when the major train station on the line was moved from Ancona to Long Point.

By 1875 the village plat included a large village park where a raised wooden bandstand was erected. The original bandstand was used extensively for more than 40 years until replaced with the Memorial Bandstand in 1919. As early as 1875, the village formed its own band and celebrated its Independence Day, a tradition which continued for 100 years. Long Point’s Independence Day celebrations were well known throughout the region.

The landmark also features an honorary plaque for veterans.