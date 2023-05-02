La Salle County to host public hearing on comprehensive plan

The La Salle County Land Use Department has completed the draft of La Salle County Comprehensive Plan update.

This comprehensive plan reflects and draws key elements from all the past plans and elaborates with new data, maps and content to provide a significant update to guide the county’s future.

The draft plan is available to view at https://lasallecountyil.gov/409/Planning

A public hearing will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the La Salle County Government Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Room 250, Ottawa. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public input/comment on the draft 2023 LaSalle County Comprehensive Plan.