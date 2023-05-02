Charges filed after Sunday’s Starved Rock rescue

Misdemeanor charges have been filed against four individuals following a Sunday incident at Starved Rock State Park that injured an Ottawa man.
Angel Sellers, 22, of Ottawa, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove, after being rescued from Hennepin Canyon. He was reported in good condition Tuesday, according to the hospital.
Tuesday, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office reported Sellers was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Three others face charges as a result of the investigation, police said. Antonio Sellers, 18, of Ottawa, will be charged with obstructing justice and illegal consumption of alcohol. Nathan Sellers, 41, of Ottawa, and Rosalba Sellers, 58, of Ottawa, will be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstructing justice.
Police said at the time of the rescue alcohol was believed to be a factor in the incident and that Sellers was intoxicated. Sellers was reported missing to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.
Falling from the ledges of the Hennepin Canyon would not be survivable, Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said. Authorities speculate Sellers walked to the canyon from another location in the park.
“We do not believe he fell from the canyon,” Wire said.
Utica Fire/EMS were notified of the missing man at 7:41 a.m. and assisted at the scene by Illinois Conservation Police and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. Wallace, Oglesby and Naplate fire departments, Ottawa River Rescue and MABAS Division 25 Technical Rescue Team also were requested. The MABAS Division 25 chaplain was on scene and assisted the patient’s family during the rescue operation.