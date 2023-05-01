State Sen. Bennett asks for long-term plan for Pontiac Correctional Center

State Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) filed legislation calling for the Illinois Department of Corrections to provide a long-term plan for the Pontiac Correctional Center.

The bill is sparked by the recent closure of buildings at the Pontiac Correctional Center, along with local concerns over the site’s future, Bennett said.

“The Pontiac Correctional Center is an economic anchor for Livingston County and an important part of our state’s corrections system,” Bennett said. “We need to understand what the administration plans for the facility, so that the local community can prepare for any potential major changes and the ripples they could cause for the surrounding area. We also want to ensure that the administration is utilizing the facility in the best way to help the overall corrections system.”

Senate Resolution 215, filed by Bennett, calls on the IDOC to release a long-term plan for the Pontiac Correctional Center, including:

Plans for physical facilities/buildings, including maintenance needs and any planned repair projects, as well as any planned building closures.

Planned staffing levels.

Planned population levels for the individuals in custody.

An analysis of how the PCC fits into the state corrections system.

Bennett said there has been significant concern in the Livingston County community over the future of the facility because previous IDOC plans and partial closures.

In 2008, IDOC officials announced plans to close the entire facility by the end of that year. In early 2009, those plans were cancelled.

In early 2022, following the sudden transfer of inmates, along with a leak of internal planning documents to news media (that included a significant downsizing proposal), IDOC announced plans to close the facility’s medium security unit and reduce capacity from 1,740 beds to 642 beds.

“The Pontiac Correctional Center is a vital component of our corrections system,” Bennett said. “We need to protect this vital asset for the future of the community and the state.”