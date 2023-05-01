Police blotter: May 1, 2023

Devin Cordray, 29, of Streator, was charged by Streator police with domestic battery Monday in the 400 block of Michael Street.
Ethan Cherveny, 18, of Wedron, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no insurance following a single-vehicle crash at 6:49 a.m. Friday at East 2351st and North 41st Roads in Serena Township.
Victor Wilinski, 47, of Streator; Sindy Sixtos, 34, of Grimes, Iowa; Samantha Severson, 28, of La Salle; Kerry Gansel, 37, of Oak Lawn; Sarah Buffo, 35, of Peru; and Charles Yankee, 48, of Peru, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with unlawful use of electronic device.
Lynnann Osland, 29, of Ransom was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with driving while suspended and no insurance at 1:32 p.m. Sunday at Park and Hickory streets in Streator.
Phelan Chappell, 64, of Streator, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with unlawful use of electronic communication device at 1:56 p.m. Sunday at Bloomington and Main streets.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.