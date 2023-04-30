The Times Area Roundup: Marquette baseball defeats Freeport Aquin and Serena

In Saturday’s three-team round robin at Masinelli Field, the Marquette Academy baseball team opened with a 15-0 win in four innings over the Freeport Aquin before posting a 9-1 triumph over Serena.
Serena captured the day’s opening game 11-1 in five innings over Aquin.
Marquette 15, Freeport Aquin 0: The Crusaders scored three times in the first and added six in the second on the way to the victory over the Bulldogs.
Sam Mitre (five RBIs) and Tommy Durdan (double, triple, four RBIs) each had a pair of hits to lead the hosts. Ryan Peterson, Noah Barth, Krew Bond, Charlie Mullen and Gabe Almeda all had RBIs.
Alec Novotney (Win, 3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7) and Peterson (1/3 IP, 1 K) combined for the shutout.
Marquette 9, Serena 1: Marquette (19-2) plated two runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth in the win in the final game of the day.
Taylor Waldron (two doubles, two RBIs) led the Cru at the plate with three hits, while Logan Nelson (RBI), Bond (triple, RBI) and Novotney each had two hits. Mitre recorded two RBIs, while Carson Zellers also drove in a run.
Bond (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K), Nelson (Win, 3 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) and Peterson (1 IP, 2 K) shared the mound duties.
Todd Smith and Leo Brennan (double) each had two hits to pace Serena.
Serena 11, Freeport Aquin 1 (5 inn.): The Huskers (10-8) scored in every inning against the Bulldogs to back starting and winning pitcher Hunter Staton (5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K).
Leo Brennan (three RBIs), Smith (double, two RBIs) and Hudson Stafford (RBI) all had two hits to led Serena. Carson Baker knocked a pair of runs, while Tanner Faivre and Payton Twait also posted RBIs.
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 12, LeRoy 10: At LeRoy, the Warriors (6-11) scored four runs in the top of the seventh, then held off a Panthers’ rally in the bottom half of the inning to secure the win and snap a seven-game losing streak.
Tucker Hill had three hits and three RBIs to lead WFC, while Dylan Jenkins (RBI) and Carter Ewing each had two hits. Sam Schmitz also smacked a two-run double. Nolan Price (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) earned the pitching win in relief of Mason Sterling (5 2/3 IP, 12 H, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Streator’s Aneefy Ford wins 100 at Rockford East Relays
Streator speedster Aneefy Ford blazed to victory in the 100-meter dash at the nine-team Rockford East Relays in a time of 10.97 seconds.
Ford, along with Quentin Goforth, Isaiah Brown and Collin Jeffries, finished second in both the 4X100 (:44.59) and 4X200 (1:32.65) relays.