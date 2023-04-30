Man rescued from Starved Rock State Park’s Hennepin Canyon

A man who had fallen an unknown distance Sunday was rescued from the bottom of Hennepin Canyon in Starved Rock State Park utilizing a high-angle rope rescue system.

The man was rescued, then treated and taken by Ottawa River Rescue boat to Lone Point Shelter, said Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown. The patient was then transferred to Superior Air Ambulance where he was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Brown said. The patient was in serious condition at the time.

Utica Fire/EMS were notified of the missing man at 7:41 a.m. and assisted at the scene by Illinois Conservation Police and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. Wallace, Oglesby and Naplate fire departments, Ottawa River Rescue and MABAS Division 25 Technical Rescue Team also were requested. The MABAS Division 25 chaplain was on scene and assisted the patient’s family during the rescue operation.

La Salle Fire Department had an ambulance stand by the Utica station during the incident. All units where back in service at 10:47 a.m.