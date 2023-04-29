The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa, Streator, Newark, Seneca track all bring home event victories

Ottawa’s boys placed fifth and the girls came in eighth of eight schools at the Sterling Night Relays on Friday at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
Weston Averkamp (40.70 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles) scored an event win for the Pirates. Michael Mills (14.48 meters in the shot put) added a runner-up finish.
Streator boys champs at Mendota: At Mendota, Streator’s boys finished first and Newark fourth of five teams. In the girls meet, Newark placed third and Streator fifth.
Event winners for Streator’s boys included Kody Danko (51.21 seconds in the 400 meters), Chase Lane (5:51.95 in the 1,600), Tyke Legeralde (17.98 in the 110 hurdles, 44.06 in the 300 hurdles), the 4x200 relay team of Jon Davis, Chance Robart, Garritt Benstine and Miguel Lopez (1:38.59), Manuel Nieto (12.51 meters in the shot put) and Andrew Warwick (2.67 in the pole vault).
Abby Pierce (2nd, 13.07 in the 100) and Kiley Rhodes (1.37 in the high jump)’s runner-up finishes were best for Streator’s girls.
For Newark, event winners included Brooklyn Hatteberg (4.29 meters in the long jump, 27.35 in the 200); Tess Carlson (3.05 in the pole vault); Kiara Wesseh (1.63 in the high jump, 47.58 seconds in the 300 hurdles, 15.66 in the 100 hurdles and 12.74 in the 100); the 4x200 relay team of Addison Ness, Carlson, Isabella Creps and Hatteberg (1:53.45); and Zach Carlson (1.93 in the high jump, 11.34 in the triple jump).
Seneca girls tops in Monticello: At the 18-team Sages Invitational in Monticello, the Fighting Irish ran away with a first-place team finish over runner-up Tolono Unity and third-place Normal U-High.
Event wins for Seneca were recorded by Evelyn O’Connor (2:21.17 in the 800, 5:14.72 in the 1,600), Gabi Maxwell (32.86 in the discus), Teagan Johnson (3.20 in the pole vault), Anna Bruno (5.26 in the long jump) and Caitlyn O’Boyle (10.18 in the triple jump).
Seneca boys sixth in Oswego: At the Roger Wilcox Invitational in Oswego, Seneca’s boys came in sixth of nine teams.
Nathan Grant (1.80 in the high jump) brought home the Fighting Irish’s lone event victory. Matt Stach (long jump) and Chris Poyner (300 hurdles) took second-place finishes.