The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., will have coloring sheets and word searches available Monday through Saturday.

The library also will have shelves of books for sale. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 3: Tech talk. Beginner’s Guide: Cyber Security

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 3: Lego Club.

5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 3: Storytime for all ages.