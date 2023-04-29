Reddick Library in Ottawa to distribute yeast kits

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be distributing nutritional yeast kits the week of May 1.

This month’s free kit will contain a sample of nutritional yeast. Nutritional yeast is an inactive strain of yeast and is sold in granules, flakes or powder. It has a cheesy and nutty flavor and is often used in vegan and lactose-free recipes. Kits will be available while supplies last. Registration is not required. Kits are limited to one per patron.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 2: Ready, Set, Read! A fun story time for children ages 3 to 6.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2: DIY Natural Bath and Body Products, all ages. Three stations will be set up to create your own natural bath and body products to take home with you. This drop-in event is for all ages, and is perfect for an early Mother’s Day outing.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3: Shake, Rattle, Read! A fun, musical story time for children ages 9 to 36 months.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, May 4: Aquarium Perspective Art, third through sixth grades. Come and create a one-point perspective masterpiece inspired by a walk-through aquarium.

10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6: Family Heirloom Recipes from the Illinois State Fair, adults. Catherine Lambrecht, family heirloom recipe judge from the Illinois State Fair on behalf of Greater Midwest Foodways in Illinois and across the Midwest, will combine food and memories in this presentation, offering an opportunity to follow the judging experience with curated histories, recipes, and pictures of displays presented at the Illinois State Fair. Bring your family recipes to share. Following this event, Lambrecht will be presenting History of American Pies at Oglesby Public Library at 1 p.m.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Loop Group. Learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.