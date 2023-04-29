Rebuilding of Autumnwood Drive in Ottawa moves to 900 block of Evans Street

Construction crews working on the rebuilding of Autumnwood Drive in Ottawa will move beginning Monday from Autumnwood Drive to the 900 block of Evans Street between Autumnwood Drive east to Bluff/Poplar Street.

That area will be closed to all through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Contractors expect the installation of storm sewers and construction of curbs, gutters, concrete paving, sidewalks and driveways to take about four to five weeks.

During this phase of work, residents with property adjacent to the reconstruction area will be contacted directly before operations bein when access to their driveways will be affected.

Drivers needing to travel in the area during construction are reminded to allow extra time to reach their destinations and to use the Poplar Street hill for locations south of Evans Street or North 30th Road for those north of Evans Street for ingress and eggress.