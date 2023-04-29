Police blotter: April 29, 2023

Carl Dennis, 40, of Streator, was arrested by Streator police 3 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of South Sterling Street on a complaint of domestic battery. Dennis was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Avian Washington, 21, of Streator, was arrested by Streator police 5:45 p.m. Friday on the 300 block of Frech Street on a complaint of domestic battery. Washington was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Izabella Vietti, 22, of Streator, was cited by Streator police 6:10 a.m. Friday at Oak and West Bridge streets on complaints of DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and no valid driver’s license.
Kevin Mueller, 35, of Somonauk, was cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 8:18 a.m. Friday on a complaint of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, following a single-vehicle crash with no injuries in the area of Route 71 and North 3650th Road in Norway. Deputies said Mueller was driving north on Route 71 when his vehicle entered the east ditch, striking a culvert, causing his vehicle to get airborne and stroking a road sign. His vehicle continue onto the Norway Store’s property and struck a picnic table.
Zaine M. Williams, 21, of La Salle, was cited by Mendota police at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Fourth Avenue on complaints of DUI and reckless conduct.
Haleigh Handzus, 27, of Streator, and Ashley Dippel, 33, Ottawa, were cited by Streator police 10 p.m. Tuesday on complaints of retail theft at 402 N. Bloomington St.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.