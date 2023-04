Milton Pope Grade School announced its students of the month for April 2023. They are (front row, left to right) Myla Maierhofer, kindergarten; Eli Mundt, first grade; Teagan Gibson, third grade; Parker Malone, fourth grade; Farrah Staszak, second grade; (back, left to right) Emma Peterson, seventh grade; Javier Marquez sixth grade; Emily Mullins, eighth grade; and Jennifer Coil, fifth grade. (Photo provided by Michele Armstrong)