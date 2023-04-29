La Salle County mobile home tax bills due May 1

Mobile home tax bills in La Salle County are due on Monday, May 1.

The La Salle County Treasurer’s Office said there are four ways to make a payment.

Taxpayers can pay at the treasurer’s office at 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by cash, check or credit card. A convenience fee of about 2.5% is charged by the credit card processors when paying by credit card.

Taxpayers also can utilize the drive-thru, 24-hour drop box.The drop box is located in the north part of the east parking lot at the La Salle County Governmental Complex on Etna Road.

Those wishing to make payments can mail to the treasurer’s office, P.O. Box 1560, Ottawa, IL 61350. Additionally, they can pay by phone 1-833-975-2500 with credit card or e-check. A convenience fee of about 2.5% is charged by the credit card processors when paying by credit card. There is a $1.50 per parcel fee when paying by e-check.

The penalty for delinquency of payment is $25 per month up to $100 beginning Tuesday, May 2.

If mobile home owners have any questions about the Local Services Tax, they can contact the La Salle County Treasurer’s Office at 815-434-8219.