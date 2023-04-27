The Times Area Roundup: Marquette baseball captures 7th straight win

The Marquette baseball team won its seventh consecutive game with a 2-1 walk-off victory over defending Class 2A champion Joliet Catholic on Wednesday at Masinelli Field.
In the Crusaders’ seventh, Carson Zellers reached on a one-out error, moved to second on a single by Alec Novotney and later scored on a two-out error — the fifth committed by the Hilltoppers in the contest.
Novotney and Sam Mitre (RBI) each had two hits, while Keaton Davis doubled for Marquette (16-2). Taylor Waldron (Win, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8K) and Logan Nelson (2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K) shared efforts on the mound.
Seneca 4, Coal City 3: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to top the Coalers.
Paxton Giertz paced Seneca (10-6) with three hits, while Calvin Maierhofer added two hits and David Gatz recorded a RBI. Casey Clennon (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K) grabbed the pitching win in relief of starter Aidan Vilcek (6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).
Serena 10, Indian Creek 5: At Shabbona, the Huskers improved to 9-7 overall and 7-1 in Little Ten Conference play with the win over the Timberwolves.
Tanner Faivre (RBI) and Hudson Stafford (double, two RBIs) each had three hits to lead Serena. Todd Smith drove home a pair of runs, while Camden Figgins and Hunter Staton each added a RBI. Carson Baker (Win, 4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 8 K) and Beau Raikes (2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) combined efforts in the triumph.
Somonauk 10, Newark 7: At Newark, the Bobcats scored five times in the sixth to get by the Norsemen in the LTC contest.
Coleton Eade (double, two RBIs) had three hits and Carson Bahrey had two hits, while Aiden Hopkins and Luke Rader drove in two runs each for Somonauk (7-7, 7-2) Justin Lee (6 IP, 11 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) earned the win with help from Eade (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K).
Losing pitcher Jake Kruser (two doubles, RBI) had three hits to pace Newark (7-13, 5-3), while Cole Reibel (two doubles, RBI) and Jorgen Friestad (double) each had two hits.
Sycamore 12, Sandwich 2 (5 inn.): At Sycamore, the Spartans scored in every inning in dropping the Indians to 7-11 overall and 1-9 in I-8 Conference action.
Austin Marks and Dino Barbanente each doubled while Chris Barbor singled for Sandwich. Chance Lange took the pitching loss.
El Paso-Gridley 11, Fieldcrest 2: At El Paso, the Titans scored 10 runs in the fourth in defeating the Knights in the Heart of Illinois Conference game.
Layten Gerdes had three hits and a RBI for Fieldcrest (4-10, 3-6), while Jordan Heider posted a single, double and RBI.
SOFTBALL
Seneca 6, Coal City 4: At Seneca, Camryn Stecken (3-run) and Lexie Buis (2-run) each blasted a home run in the Fighting Irish’s five-run first against the Coalers.
Kennedy Hartwig had three hits and Sam Vandevelde had two hits for Seneca, while Tessa Krull (7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 8 K) earned the win in the circle.
Serena 10, Indian Creek 0 (5 inn.): At Shabbona, Huskers’ pitcher Maddie Glade tossed a no-hitter in the LTC win over the Timberwolves, walking two and striking out seven.
RayElle Brennan, Jenna Setchell (two RBIs) and Paisley Twait (two RBIs) all had two hits to lead Serena (15-4, 8-0). Makayla McNally tripled, while Lanee Cole and Glade doubled.
La Salle-Peru 4, Sandwich 0: At Peru, the Indians dropped to 9-8 overall and 3-6 in I-8 play with the loss to the Cavaliers.
Mia Geltz doubled, while Johanna Freemon and losing pitcher Aubrey Cyr (6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) singled for Sandwich.
El Paso-Gridley 7, Fieldcrest 6 (8 inn.): At El Paso, the Knights fell in extra innings to the Titans in the HOIC game.
Morgan Gerdes singled, homered and drove in four for Fieldcrest (2-10, 1-4), while Keara Barisch and Lauren VonCoppenolle added RBIs.