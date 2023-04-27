Streator Lions Club to conduct membership drive in June

The Streator Lions Club will conduct a membership drive 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Lions building on South Wasson Street, with a potluck.

The club welcomes any male or female to join the active service organization.

Lions Club member Steve Trzepacz reported plans are underway for a golf outing Saturday, July 1, at Eastwood. The organization also will be having a rummage sale Saturday, May 27, at the Lions building.

The Streator Lions Club conducted its recent meeting April 19 at the Elks Club. President Penny Schaefer conducted the business meeting. Member Bud Gautschy gave the invocation.

The next meeting will be 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Elks Club, 202 N. Park St. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.