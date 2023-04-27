April 27, 2023
Streator Fest to host tenderloin dinner fundraiser

The homemade pork tenderloin is the star at the Igloo.

The Streator Fest Committee is hosting a tenderloin dinner fundraiser 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Moose Lodge, 2007 Skelgas Road. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Streator Fest Committee is hosting a tenderloin dinner fundraiser 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Moose Lodge, 2007 Skelgas Road.

For $10, patrons can get a breaded pork tenderloin sandwich, coleslaw, french fries and brownie. Curbside pickup is available. Call 815-672-6301 to order for curbside.

Streator Fest is organized by volunteers and paid for through donations and fundraisers. The festival, which was formerly an Independence Day celebration, will be Aug. 3-6, featuring headline musical acts, a carnival and food vendors at Northpoint Plaza, as well as a fireworks display Aug. 5 from Anderson Fields Golf Course.