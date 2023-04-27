Man found dead in Streator; no foul play suspected

A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area in the 500 block of Bronson Street in Streator.

Police were called to a report of the man being found at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was taken to McLean County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. No foul play is suspected and this is considered an isolated event, said Streator police.

The Streator Police Department was assisted by the Streator Fire Department, Streator Ambulance and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office. The identity of the man is being withheld until contact is made with family.