La Salle County to host e-recycling, hazardous waste event in Ottawa

La Salle County is hosting an electronics recycling and household hazardous waste event 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the La Salle County Government Center, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa.

Pre-registration is required for both events. Go to lasallecounty.as.me to register online or call 815-630-4308 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 8 a.m. to noon Friday. If you are attending both events, only one registration is required. Businesses may not register. The hazardous waste event is open to any Illinois resident.

The electronics recycling event is limited to two TVs per vehicle. Oversized loads may be refused.

Accepted items for the electronics recycling include, but are not limited to, cell phones, computer equipment, modems, microwaves, projectors, rechargeable batteries, video game consoles, stereos, TVs, wires and cables.

Non-accepted items for the electronics recycling include loose alkaline batteries, liquid containing items, freon containing items (AC units, dehumidifiers), white goods (refrigerators, freezers), thermostats and light bulbs.

Accepted items for the hazardous waste event are oil-based paints, household batteries, used motor oil, paint thinners, herbicides, lawn chemicals, insecticides, solvents, pesticides, antifreeze, old gasoline, hobby chemicals, pool chemicals, aerosol paints and pesticides, cleaning products, fluorescent lamp bulbs, mercury, drain cleaners, acids and corrosives.

Non-accepted items for the hazardous waste event are latex paint, agricultural waste, propane tanks, business/commercial sector wastes, smoke detectors, explosives/ammunition, farm machinery oil, fireworks, fire extinguishers, controlled substances, biohazard waste/medical waste, institutional waste, tires, electronics or lead acid batteries. Latex paint is non-hazardous and can be safety dried or absorbed and disposed in regular trash.

For more information on the event, call the La Salle County Land Use Department at 815-434-8666.