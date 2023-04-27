La Salle County Sheriff’s Office arrests 12 in warrant roundup

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant roundup.
They were assisted by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, Peru, La Salle, Mendota and the Ottawa police departments.
The following subjects were arrested on warrants:
Robert G. Smith, 54, of Dana, was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm.
Janet C. Rees, 65, of Streator, was arrested charges unlawful delivery of controlled substance.
Nicholas B. Persinger, 25, of Streator, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Charles L. Enerson, 47, of Ottawa, was arrested an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant on a charge of parole violation.
Joseph D. Floyd, 29, of Ottawa, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants on charges of theft less than $500 and criminal damage to property less than $500.
Steven J. Hebel, 64, of La Salle, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of retail theft less than $300.
Tami D. Constantino, 56, of La Salle, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Kelsi A. Love, 23, of Peru, was arrested on a failure to appear to warrant of Lee County on a charge of contempt non-pay.
Billy Jo Schultheis, 46, of Peru, was arrested on two warrants on a charge of obstructing justice/destroying evidence/driving while license revoked and a Lee County failure to appear warrant on a charge of contempt.
Timothy J. Weir, 32, of Ottawa, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of domestic battery.
Jonathan M. Bottoms, 21, of Ottawa, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of domestic battery/physical contact.
Amy N. Tran, 43, of Streator, was arrested on two Cook County civil contempt warrants.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.