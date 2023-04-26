Woodland senior Shay Wilcoxen wins first Beckie Chismarick Community Service Award

Woodland senior Shay Wilcoxen said to receive the first Beckie Chismarick Community Service Award was especially meaningful to her, because Chismarick served as her first Key Club advisor.

Chismarick, who died in October, was a member of Streator Leading Ladies, a business professional and a community supporter. To honor Chismarick, the Streator Leading Ladies created the award for a female senior at Woodland High School who is active in her community, with a focus on leadership and community service.

The Streator Leading Ladies created an award in honor of Beckie Chismarick. (Photo provided by Pam Riss)

Wilcoxen fit the description, impressing the Streator Leading Ladies judges Pam Riss, Jill Newbold, Donna Stone and Carolyn Erler with her essay. Newbold, Erler and member Kim Donner presented Wilcoxen with the award Monday afternoon during the Woodland Key Club’s regular meeting.

“She’s trustworthy and she’s conscientious in all she does,” said Woodland Key Club advisor Lisa Jackson. “She’s our statistical secretary, so she keeps track of all the hours each student has logged. She also has a really kind heart and a passion for service.”

Wilcoxen said she was excited and thankful to receive the $500 scholarship. Key Club, which focuses on community service projects, including the school’s recycling program, has been instrumental in Wilcoxen’s life so far.

“I feel like I’ve developed as a person because of the club,” she said. “I’ve made new friends. I’ve met new people. I’ve seen the positive effect it has to help people.”

Woodland senior Shay Wilcoxen (left) holds up the quilt won in a raffle by Melanie North (right) on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, after Wilcoxen was named the first Beckie Chismarick Community Service Award winner. (Derek Barichello)

More than $5,000 was raised from a quilt raffle to fund the award. Riss, a retired math and science teacher from Northlawn, created the quilt, Newbold said.

Melanie North won the quilt and she received it Monday during the Key Club’s meeting.