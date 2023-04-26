The Times Area Roundup: Streator softball falls; Marquette, Seneca, Newark, Serena all win

At Streator on Tuesday, the Streator softball team (7-10 overall, 6-4 Illinois Central Eight Conference) followed a six-game winning streak with a six-game losing streak, falling 18-9 to visiting Manteno at the SHS Athletic Fields despite home runs and three-RBI performances by Kadence Ondrey and Leilani Zavada.
Mya Zavada (two RBIs) and Makenna Ondrey joined Kadence Ondrey with three hits in the loss, which saw the Bulldogs lead until a six-run fourth and five-run fifth by Manteno against losing pitcher Makenna Ondrey (7 IP, 5 ER, 5 K).
Marquette 3, WFC 2: At June Gross Field, the host Crusaders (13-5 overall, 8-1 Tri-County) trailed by a run going into the bottom of the seventh inning but scored a walk-off win on a Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell error to take the TCC series opener ahead of Thursday’s series finale.
Avery Durdan singled and provided Marquette’s lone RBI in support of winning pitcher Taylor Cuchra (1 1/3 IP, 0 R, 1 K), who came on in relief of starter Kaylee Kilellea (5 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 9 K). Kealy Rick, Lindsey Kaufmann and Maisie Lyons all doubled.
For WFC (11-7, 5-4), Emma Highland tripled and drove home two runs in support of Shae Simons (6 2/3 IP, 0 ER, 4 K), who along with Jaylei Leininger had a two-hit day offensively.
Seneca 16, Midland 1 (4 inn.): At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (14-4 overall, 8-1 Tri-County) scored in all four of its at-bats led by Callee Bauer (double, three RBIs), Lexie Buis (two singles), Sam Vandevelde (two singles, RBI) and Alyssa Zellers (two singles, four runs scored).
Cam Stecken (2 IP, 1 ER, 12 K) earned the pitching win.
Newark 13, Somonauk/Leland 0 (5 inn.): At Somonauk, the visiting Norsemen (19-1 overall, 8-0 Little Ten) knocked 14 hits in support of a three-hit shutout from Taylor Kruser (5 IP, 10 K).
Ryan Williams (four hits, three RBIs), Danica Peshia (three hits, four runs), Peyton Wohead (two RBIs) and Kaitlyn Schofield (two RBIs) led the offensive onslaught.
Serena 15, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): At Serena, the host Huskers (14-4 overall, 7-0 Little Ten) completed the LTC sweep led by a 15-hit attack and a one-hit shutout pitched by Jenna Setchell (4 IP, 0 ER, 8 K).
RayElle Brennan doubled, homered and scored three runs, with other Serena leaders including Lanee Cole (two singles, two doubles, RBI), Alexis Linder (two singles, three RBIs) and Makayla McNally (single, double, RBI, three runs scored).
Boys track and field
Ottawa relay, Streator’s White get wins: At the Pontiac Relays, the Ottawa 4x110 shuttle hurdle team of Weston Averkamp, Hayden Swett, Matt Haerle and Keevon Peterson won (1 minute, 15.27 seconds), with Peterson adding a win in the triple jump (11.54 meters).
Streator’s Darius White was victorious in the long jump (5.55 meters).
Baseball
Ottawa 13, Limestone 3 (6 inn.): At King Field, the host Pirates (13-8) broke things open with an eight-run home half of the fourth en route to the nonconference triumph.
Aiden Mucci singled twice, tripled and drove home three Ottawa runs, while Adam Swanson singled, tripled and drove home two. Ryan Chamberlain (two singles, two RBIs) and Daniel Bruner (three singles) also led the Pirates offense in support of winning pitcher Conner Price (6 IP, 0 ER, 5 K), who scattered four hits.
La Salle-Peru 6, Sandwich 5: At Oglesby, the visiting Indians (7-10 overall, 1-8 in the I-8) took a one-run lead in the top of the seventh only to lose it in the bottom half.
Chris Barbor (three hits, RBI) led the Sandwich offense, with Austin Marks, Taylor Adams, Braden Behringer and Nick Sullivan adding two hits apiece. Chance Lange (2/3 IP, 1 ER, 0 K) took the pitching loss in relief of Hunter Pavia (6 IP, 5 ER, 4 K).
Seneca 3, Midland 2: At Seneca, the host Irish (9-6 overall, 5-2 Tri-County) retook the lead with a two-run fifth in the TCC triumph.
Austin Aldridge (6 IP, 0 ER, 10 K) pitched the win, with Casey Clennon (1 IP, 0 R, 1 K) notching the save. Calvin Maierhofer had three hits and scored two Seneca runs. Clennon, Chase Buis and Aldridge all provided RBIs.
Somonauk 4, Newark 3: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats rallied for the Little Ten Conference win, With Broc Slais (6 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 11 K) pitching the win and Coleton Eade (1/3 IP, 0 R, 0 K) recording the save. Slais had two hits and drove in two runs, with Noah Brandt going 3 for 3. Silas Johnson had the walk-off hit.
For Newark (7-12 overall, 5-2 Little Ten), Clay Friestad had two RBIs, Jake Kruser tallied two hits, and Cole Reibel (1 1/3 IP, 1 ER, 2 K) was the losing pitcher in relief of Joe Martin (5 IP, 2 ER, 10 K).
Serena 15, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): At Serena, the visiting Red Raiders managed just one hit off Huskers pitching in a combined one-hit shutout by Tanner Faivre (3 IP, 2 K) and Mason McNelis (1 IP, 3 K).
On offense, Serena (8-7 overall, 6-1 Little Ten) received three hits from Faivre (RBI, three runs) as well as two each courtesy of Cam Figgins (RBI, three runs), Carson Baker (RBI) and Hunter Staton (two RBIs).
Girls soccer
Ottawa 2, Plano 1: On Monday, the Pirates (3-8) defeated the Reapers in a penalty-kick shootout for their first Interstate 8 Conference win of the season.
Morgan Clements scored Ottawa’s regulation goal, with Bella Petty putting in the shootout winner.
JV boys tennis
Ottawa 5, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, the Corsairs received wins from Collin Olszdewski (10-5) and Grant Smithmeyer (10-7) in singles as well as doubles victories from Evan Krafft and Ethan Farr (10-1), Landon Sawin and Caden Walter (11-10 [7-4]) and Tucker Ditchfield and Kaden Araujo (10-5).