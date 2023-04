Streator High School honors students of the month for April 2023

Streator High School honored its students of the month for April 2023 during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.

The students are Vincent Kendall (Career and Technical Ed Department - Fine Woodworking and Welding II); Sacora Pratt, (English/ Foreign Language Department - English IV); Syria Zuniga, (English/World Language Department - Spanish IV); Jayden Burnley, (Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department - Theatre Tech II); Madelyn Reum, (Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department - AP Government); Emmily Degro, (Guided Program for Success Department - GPS); Connor Akin, (Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed Department -PE); Reagan Bush, (Math Department - IVCC Dual Credit Calculus); Abby Mascal, Science Department - (College Biology); Adam Million, (Student Services Department -Developmental Math).