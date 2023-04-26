Sen. Sue Rezin proposes fentanyl deaths be called ‘fentanyl poisoning’ instead of ‘overdose’

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) joined four other Republican senators Monday taking aim at reducing fentanyl deaths, and protecting victims of domestic abuse, DUIs and childcare center threats.

Destigmatizing fentanyl deaths is the goal of a measure sponsored by Rezin. Senate Bill 1086 would require in cases where fentanyl either causes or contributes to a death, the coroner or medical examiner will report the death as fentanyl poisoning instead of a fentanyl overdose.

“If someone dies because they were misled into consuming a substance that ended their life, it’s a poisoning. By changing how we frame these tragic deaths, we can confront this stigma and shed greater light on the fentanyl epidemic.” — State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris)

“When the term overdose is used, people assume the person who died intended to take the substance that ended their life, but with fentanyl we know that’s not typically the case,” Rezin said at a news conference Monday in Springfield. “If someone dies because they were misled into consuming a substance that ended their life, it’s a poisoning. By changing how we frame these tragic deaths, we can confront this stigma and shed greater light on the fentanyl epidemic.”

Legislation sponsored by Sen. Sally Turner (R-Beason) aims to increase penalties for selling drugs containing fentanyl and prevent fentanyl deaths. Turner’s Senate Bill 73 stipulates in addition to other penalties in current law, a person unlawfully selling or dispensing any drug that contains a detectable amount of fentanyl is guilty of a Class X felony and faces no less than 9 to 40 years in prison in addition to a fine of up to $250,000.

As deaths because of drugs laced with fentanyl are on the rise, Turner also is the Senate sponsor of House Bill 3203, which would expand the availability of test strips capable of detecting even trace amounts of fentanyl that substances may be laced with. The legislation would allow test strips to be sold over the counter and enable county health departments to provide them for free.

“Fentanyl is in each and every one of our communities and many of us even know someone who has been touched by a fentanyl death,” Turner said. “We can take decisive action today to slow the spread of fentanyl and prevent deaths.”

Bryant has introduced two legislative measures that address domestic violence and abuse. Senate Bill 1976 creates the new offense of domestic assault making it easier for law enforcement to go after domestic offenders who knowingly place any family member of their household in fear they are about to be seriously harmed. It also ensures defendants released from custody ahead of a trial will be ordered to refrain from contacting their victims or entering their residences for a minimum of 72 hours.

Additionally, Senate Bill 1974 enhances the minimum penalty to aggravated domestic battery rather than just domestic battery when an act of violence is committed against someone 60 years or older.

“Over the past few years, we have seen too many policies enacted that prioritize criminals in our justice system and ignore the victims of their crimes,” Bryant said. “We need to send a signal to victims that we hear them, stand with them and will fight for them to see justice.”

McClure is advocating for legislation that he said protects Illinois’ daycare facilities. Senate Bill 1405 creates a blended sentencing provision for aggravated DUI where a crash kills one person and inflicts great bodily harm or permanent disability or disfigurement to one person or more. McClure’s legislation would allow for justice to be served for all victims, instead of just one.

“In Springfield, Lindsey Sharp and her child were hit by a drunk driver while walking in a parking lot. Not only did that little boy have to watch his mother die, but he also suffered significant injuries,” McClure said. “Unfortunately, the perpetrator could only be punished for the death of Lindsey and not for injuring her son. My legislation would ensure that all victims receive justice.”

McClure has also introduced legislation to address threats to people in daycare facilities in the same manner as threats made to people in schools. Senate Bill 1968 would make it a felony to threaten a childcare institution or daycare center building or threaten violence, death or bodily harm directed against someone at a daycare facility.