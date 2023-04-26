Residents, pets OK after rural Streator fire

All residents and pets were able to escape a rural Streator fire safely on Wednesday morning.

Reading firefighters, along with Cornell, Long Point, Leonore and Lostant firefighters, responded 3:35 a.m. Wednesday to a fully-engulfed house fire on East 14th Road, west of Streator. In total, 24 firefighters responded.

The fire was controlled in just less than an hour, the Reading Fire Department said in a news release. Departments cleared the scene at about 9:18 a.m.

Streator Ambulance, Livingston County Dispatch, La Salle County Dispatch, Illinois American Water, ComEd and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal also assisted in the response.