April 26, 2023
Shaw Local
Residents, pets OK after rural Streator fire

24 firefighters from 5 departments responded to the fully-involved fire

By Derek Barichello
Reading firefighters, along with Cornell, Long Point, Leonore and Lostant firefighters, responded 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to a fully-engulfed house fire on East 14th Road, west of Streator.

(Photo provided by Reading Fire Department)

All residents and pets were able to escape a rural Streator fire safely on Wednesday morning.

Reading firefighters, along with Cornell, Long Point, Leonore and Lostant firefighters, responded 3:35 a.m. Wednesday to a fully-engulfed house fire on East 14th Road, west of Streator. In total, 24 firefighters responded.

The fire was controlled in just less than an hour, the Reading Fire Department said in a news release. Departments cleared the scene at about 9:18 a.m.

Streator Ambulance, Livingston County Dispatch, La Salle County Dispatch, Illinois American Water, ComEd and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal also assisted in the response.