Ottawa YMCA to host Prayer Breakfast

The Ottawa YMCA’s fourth annual Prayer Breakfast will be Thursday, May 4, at the YMCA, 201 E. Jackson St.

This community-wide free event invites everyone for prayer, food and fellowship beginning at 7:15 a.m. A light catered breakfast from Pine Hills Restaurant will be included as part of the event. The executive director of Cup of Cold Water Ministries, Shari Tvirdik, is the featured speaker, and music will be provided by Christina Eltrevoog.

The YMCA Chaplain Team created this event as a way to build awareness and excitement of the impactful work the YMCA does in the community and shine a light on the C in the YMCA. The Y’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The Y is made up of people of all ages, from all walks of life, working side-by-side to strengthen communities. They strive to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, age, cultural background, ethnicity, faith, gender, gender expression, gender identity, ideology, income, national origin, race or sexual orientation has the opportunity to reach their full potential with dignity.

If you are interested in attending this free event, call 815-433-2395 by May 1 to RSVP.