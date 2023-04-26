Jammin at the Clock in Streator to return with 14 summer shows

Jammin at the Clock at Heritage Park has become a summer tradition in Streator.

The series will feature 14 shows this summer, each beginning at 6 p.m. Friday nights throughout the summer, on the corner of Main and Monroe streets.

The season will kick off with the Peoria-based Smokers Blues Band on Friday, June 2. The blues band fuses traditional and crossover elements, and they’ve shared the stage with Buddy Guy, Walter Trout, Steve Gorman (from the Black Crowes), among other musicians.

Seating is limited at Heritage Park, so guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. The event was founded by Cinda Bond and Toni Pettit, it also is presented by Ron and Linda Jennings, Streator Home Savings Bank, local fundraising events and donors.

The 2023 musical lineup includes:

June 9: River Road Trio

June 16: Sinovi

June 23: Turas (Irish music)

June 30: Nutzy Mac

July 7: Shindig

July 14: Eddie Korosa & His Boys from Illinois (polka)

July 21: Smith Brothers

July 28: Grace Community Church

Aug. 4: Atomic Dog Brass Band

Aug. 11: Noreen Stark

Aug. 18: Bagshot Row

Aug. 25: Cadillac Groove

Sept. 1: Quentin Flagg