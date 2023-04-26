Event set April 29 to advocate for survivors of domestic, sexual violence

April is recognized nationally as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

March to Believe will take place at noon Saturday, April 29, beginning in Ottawa’s Washington Square.

The purpose of the event is to begin a discussion on believing survivors of domestic and sexual violence. It will include a march and speakers. The public is invited to attend.

The event is being organized by Safe Journeys. Safe Journeys provides multiple services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, including emergency housing, legal and medical advocacy, counseling and case management. The organization provides education on recognizing, responding to and preventing domestic and sexual violence.

The agency has offices in Ottawa, Peru, Streator and Pontiac, and now serve Mendota. Its 24-hour support line can be reached at 815-673-1555.