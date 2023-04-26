Baseball: Streator finds station-to-station success in 3-0 win over Manteno

STREATOR – The top offensive star of the day batting 0 for 1 is a telltale sign it was not exactly a hitters’ ballgame.
Getting ‘em on, getting ‘em over, ‘getting ‘em in, however, was enough for the Streator Bulldogs on Tuesday in a 3-0, Illinois Central Eight Conference win over visiting Manteno. Jake Hagie pitched a complete-game shutout, and Brady Grabowski provided a pair of sacrifice flies, scoring Moe Bacon each time as the Bulldogs (13-7, 6-4 ICE) salvaged the ICE series split with the Panthers (13-3, 5-3).
“Really, I’m just trying to barrel it [with runners in scoring position], get a line drive, get it down or a deep fly ball,” said Grabowski, whose three at-bats ended in the two sacrifice flies and a groundout to short. ”Everything works in that situation.
“Anything to get a run in.”
Each ballclub managed only five hits.
Hagie (7 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 7 K) went the distance, the sophomore southpaw continuing his ascension in Streator’s varsity rotation. Fellow left-hander Ryan Young (3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K) was relieved with scoreless work from Grant DeRose and Jeremiah Renchen, but suffered the loss despite not allowing a batted ball to touch the outfield grass.
After Hagie worked around the Bulldogs defense’s lone error of the game in the top of the first, leadoff man Parker Phillis opened the home half by drawing a walk. He took second on a Bacon bunt single, with both runners moving up on a wild pitch. Adam Williamson drove in Phillis with a groundout to shortstop, and cleanup hitter Grabowski followed with a deep fly ball to center, scoring Bacon.
“It was a tough day with the wind blowing in, but we found a way to get some guys on early and get up 2-0, then chip away and get another one in the third.”— Beau Albert, Streator baseball coach
Streator added its insurance run in the third. Bacon walked, went to third on a Williamson bunt thrown into center field by Young trying to cut down the lead runner, and scored on another towering Grabowski fly ball, this one to right.
That proved to be it for the offense on a chilly day with the wind steadily blowing in.
“So 90 feet’s huge,” Manteno coach Matt Beckner said, referring to his Panthers allowing Streator’s runners to play station-to-station baseball on a day starved for offense. “Passed ball, wild pitch, not being able to field a bunt, that has a lot to do with it. ... Just some things that we can clean up.
“I was pretty happy with my relievers today, but those two plays – the bunts – were an issue. Not working ahead [in the count] was an issue, being 2-0, 2-1.”
Effectively using his off-speed pitches to set up his fastball and vice versa, Hagie didn’t need much help from the wind.
His defense, on the other hand, played a pretty big role. Streator shook off that first-inning error, playing flawlessly thereafter with standout plays coming courtesy of right fielder Cole Martin with a diving catch near the first-base line and catcher Logan Aukland providing a perfect throw to second to catch the trail runner trying to advance on a would-be wild pitch and end a fourth-inning threat.
“I thought overall we had some really good at-bats, even the ones that were outs. ...” Streator coach Beau Albert said. “It was a tough day with the wind blowing in, but we found a way to get some guys on early and get up 2-0, then chip away and get another one in the third.
“And obviously with Hagie dealing the way he was on the mound today, we just needed to play good defense behind him. And by far, we played our best defensive game of the year.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Morton on Thursday, then begin their penultimate conference series of the season next Monday at home against Herscher.