Autumnwood Drive in Ottawa to close for storm sewer work

Contractors will begin the installation of storm sewer manholes and drainage structures Thursday, April 27, on Autumnwood Drive, on Ottawa’s northwest side.

Autumnwood Drive will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to all through traffic between Evans Street and North 30th Road. Local traffic will be allowed to pass but drivers are reminded to use caution when in the area. The road is expected to be reopened to all traffic after 5 p.m. daily and on weekends.

Contractors estimate this phase of the Autumnwood Drive rebuilding project will be completed by mid-June, weather permitting.