The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa softball rolls to Interstate 8 win over Plano

The Ottawa softball team scored at least two runs in every inning and smacked 17 hits, including four home runs, in defeating Plano 17-0 in five innings in Interstate 8 Conference action Monday.
Kendall Lowery (two home runs, five RBIs) and McKenzie Oslanzi (RBI) each had three hits for the Pirates (13-5, 7-1). Hailey Larsen (double, RBI), Maura Condon (home run, three RBIs) and Peyton Bryson had two hits apiece. Aubrey Sullivan (three RBIs) homered and Zulee Moreland (two RBIs) doubled.
Condon (Win, 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) and Bryson (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) combined efforts in the circle for Ottawa.
Manteno 11, Streator 1 (5 inn.): At Manteno, the Panthers scored five times in the first and added six more in the second in the Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Bulldogs.
Lily Kupec (double) had two hits for Streator (7-9, 6-3), while Rilee Talty tripled, Mya Zavada doubled, and Leilani Zavada drove in the lone run.
Serena 13, Earlville 2 (5 inn.): At Earlville, the Huskers scored five runs in the third and added seven more in the next two innings to earn the Little Ten Conference win over the Red Raiders.
Paisley Twait smacked four hits, including a pair of home runs, and drove in three runs to lead Serena (11-4, 4-0). Alexis Linder (double, two RBIs) and Maddie Glade (RBI) each had two hits, while Jenna Setchell blasted a home run. Glade (5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K).
Bailey Miller had a double for Earlville (2-9, 2-7), with Hannah Pfaff (RBI) and Chesney Auter adding base hits. Losing pitcher Brooklynn Guelde recorded nine strikeouts.
Sandwich 11, Rochelle 0 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, Breanna Sexton tripled, homered and drove in five runs to help the Indians to the I-8 win.
Alexis Sexton and Lily Geltz also added two hits each, while Alexis Olson and Johanna Freemon each had two RBIs. Aubrey Cyr (Win, 4 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 5 K) and Hailey Hoffmann (1 IP) worked in the circle for Sandwich (9-7, 3-4).
Ridgeview 20, Fieldcrest 6 (5 inn.): At Minonk, the Knights fell to the Minutemen in the Heart of Illinois Conference game.
Pru Mangan (double, RBI) led Fieldcrest with two hits, while Morgan Gerdes (home run) and Kaylin Rients (double) each had two RBIs.
BASEBALL
Manteno 10, Streator 0 (6 inn.): At Manteno, the Panthers scored seven times in the fifth in the ICE triumph over the Bulldogs.
Streator (12-7-1, 5-4) had only four hits in the game, singles by losing pitcher Adam Williamson, Brady Grabowski, Zander McCloskey and Christian Benning.
Serena 12, Earlville 0 (5 inn.): At Earlville, winning pitcher Beau Raikes (3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 7 K) and Hudson Stafford (2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K) combined for the shutout for the Huskers.
Stafford had two singles and a double to lead Serena (7-7, 5-1) at the plate, while Leo Brennan added two hits, Bryce Shannon a double and Carson Baker two RBIs.
Easton Fruit had both of Earlville’s hits.
Sycamore 17, Sandwich 0 (4 inn.): At Sandwich, the visiting Spartans banged out 15 hits and scored in every inning, including a nine-run fourth, to top the Indians in the I-8 contest.
Sandwich (7-9, 1-7) had three singles in the game, two by losing pitcher Tyler Lissman and the other by Taylor Adams.
Fieldcrest 2, Lexington 1: At Minonk, the Knights recorded just one hit – a double by Layten Gerdes – but found a way to top the Minutemen in the HOIC game.
Koltin Kearfott (7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) earned the victory on the mound for Fieldcrest as he allowed only one run out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the seventh.
COED TRACK AND FIELD
Newark, Somonauk, Earlville compete at Indian Creek 6-team meet: The Newark girls placed second by four points behind the host Timberwolves, while Somonauk was third and Earlville fourth.
Winning individual events for Newark were Kiara Wesseh (200-meter run, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump), Brooklyn Hatteberg (100) and Addison Ness (400), while the 4x100 and 4x200 (Ness, Madison Sittler, Isabella Creps, Hatteberg), and 4x400 (Sittler, Tess Carlson, Hatteberg, Ness) relay teams ran to victories.
Earlville’s Marissa Congdon won both the shot put and discus, while Somonauk’s Ellie Wiegman won the 1,600.
On the boys side, Newark’s Zack Carlson won the 400, high jump and triple jump, with the 4x400 relay team of Henry Mathre, Carlson, Lance Pasakarnis and Logan Pasakarnis crossing the finish line first.
Somonauk’s Landin Stillwell won the 1,600 and the 3,200.