Police blotter: April 25, 2023

Marcus Aguilera Moreno, 44, of Elgin, was cited by Mendota police 12:19 a.m. Monday near the intersection of U.S. 34 and Interstate 39 on a complaint of driving while license suspended.
Billy J. Jutton, 49, of Princeton, was cited by Mendota police 10:45 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Fifth Street on a complaint of no valid driver’s license.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.